Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nutanix alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,636,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,568,447,000 after purchasing an additional 146,854 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,418,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,348,000 after buying an additional 268,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nutanix by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,275,000 after acquiring an additional 163,874 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,758,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 6,785.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,139,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a $94.00 price target on Nutanix and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.85.

Nutanix Price Performance

NTNX stock opened at $59.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.80, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.84. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $79.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.72.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In other Nutanix news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $533,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,050 shares in the company, valued at $232,288. The trade was a 69.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,354,032 shares in the company, valued at $845,988,924.32. The trade was a 32.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,610,592 shares of company stock valued at $417,628,260 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.