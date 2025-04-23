Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 370,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 128,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 45,889 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

NYSE:TV opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.70. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $758.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. Research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

(Free Report)

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

