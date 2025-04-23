Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,483 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RWX. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 117.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

RWX stock opened at $26.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. The stock has a market cap of $270.56 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $28.19.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

