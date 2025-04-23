Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy Partners from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of CQP stock opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.57. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $46.71 and a 52-week high of $68.42.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 325.95%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.77%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.