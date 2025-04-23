Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of MidCap Financial Investment worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,516,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 620,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 145,402 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in MidCap Financial Investment by 190,106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 123,569 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 273.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 103,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,372,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,005,000 after purchasing an additional 102,406 shares in the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on MFIC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

MidCap Financial Investment Trading Up 1.3 %

MFIC opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.13.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.03%.

MidCap Financial Investment Company Profile

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

