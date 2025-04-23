Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 222,083 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 46,006 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $839,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the 4th quarter valued at $2,038,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 206,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 82,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $584.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.35. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Eagle Point Credit had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 44.67%. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Eagle Point Credit from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Majewski purchased 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,001. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

