Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $580,000 Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) by 202.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,050 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 133,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 185.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 71,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 46,196 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,585 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOE opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.05.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

