Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $659,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 301.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of BATS:IYZ opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 1-year low of $20.31 and a 1-year high of $28.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average is $27.02.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

