Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $719,000 Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1,543.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.34. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $78.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently -17.86%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. purchased 14,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.15 per share, with a total value of $499,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,490.50. The trade was a 75.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shane M. Okelly acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $55,185.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,021.59. This trade represents a 0.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

