Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $760,000 Stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,822 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 131.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 48,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 27,509 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

