Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $827,000 Stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPIE. NFP Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,824,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 91,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 61,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 38,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.82. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $46.43.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

