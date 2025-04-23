Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $836,000 Stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sweetgreen were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the third quarter valued at about $287,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 848.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 270,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,576,000 after buying an additional 241,652 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,399.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 111,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 103,664 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 13.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,313,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,032,000 after acquiring an additional 272,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 37.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,789,000 after acquiring an additional 181,805 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SG. Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 price objective on Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sweetgreen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sweetgreen

In other Sweetgreen news, Director Nathaniel Ru sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $50,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,785,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,485,356.20. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rossann Williams sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $118,452.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 95,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,280.80. The trade was a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,852 shares of company stock worth $871,417 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Sweetgreen stock opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10.

Sweetgreen Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

