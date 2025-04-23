Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $883,000 Stock Position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOR. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $55.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.63. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $59.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.00.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

