Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $931,000 Stock Holdings in The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODI – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 151,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,079 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Beachbody were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Beachbody during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BODI. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Beachbody in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Roth Capital lowered Beachbody from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Beachbody in a report on Friday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beachbody has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE:BODI opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. The Beachbody Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $10.12.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $86.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.71 million. Beachbody had a negative return on equity of 94.29% and a negative net margin of 22.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Beachbody Company, Inc. will post -8.16 EPS for the current year.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

