Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.14% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 10,360 shares during the period. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.79. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

