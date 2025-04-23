Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.08% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYI. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 261,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 131,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 86,787 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. 34.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE:MYI opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

