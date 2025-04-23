Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KDK Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of FUTY stock opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.22 and a 52 week high of $53.65.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

