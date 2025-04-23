Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $640,000 in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage in the fourth quarter worth $681,572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lineage in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,115,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Lineage by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,098,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,481 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lineage by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,087,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,811,000 after purchasing an additional 831,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lineage by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,070,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,723,000 after buying an additional 605,670 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Chairman Adam Matthew Schwartz Forste purchased 24,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.50 per share, with a total value of $1,471,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,178.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LINE opened at $56.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lineage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.63 and a 1 year high of $89.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lineage from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lineage in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Lineage in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lineage from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lineage from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

