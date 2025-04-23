Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $706,000 in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 653.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYT opened at $59.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.61. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a twelve month low of $54.02 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $559.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

