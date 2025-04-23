Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $749,000 in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

Get LandBridge alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LB. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of LandBridge by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in LandBridge by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 426,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LandBridge during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in LandBridge in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in LandBridge in the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000.

LandBridge Stock Performance

LB stock opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. LandBridge Co LLC has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.03 and its 200-day moving average is $66.10. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.18.

LandBridge Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on LandBridge from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of LandBridge from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $82.00 price target on shares of LandBridge and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LandBridge from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on LandBridge from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LB

LandBridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LandBridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LandBridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.