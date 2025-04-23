Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 643,654 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $25,070,323.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 682,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,593,657.80. This trade represents a 48.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 666,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $28,279,335.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,336,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,521,391.90. This trade represents a 16.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,575,525 shares of company stock worth $109,441,446 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DraftKings from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DraftKings

DraftKings Stock Up 3.2 %

DKNG stock opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average is $39.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of -31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.35). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.