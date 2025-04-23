Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,216 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHT. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,806 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 128,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Shares of NYSE PHT opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $8.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

