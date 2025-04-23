Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $611,000 Investment in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of RealReal at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get RealReal alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RealReal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Price Performance

NASDAQ REAL opened at $5.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $610.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.90. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $11.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.69 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of RealReal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RealReal

Insider Activity

In other RealReal news, CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 102,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $706,463.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,327,198 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,666.20. The trade was a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 113,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $786,027.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,919,673.10. The trade was a 4.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,283 shares of company stock worth $1,782,153. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RealReal Profile

(Free Report)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.