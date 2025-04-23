Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $658,000 Investment in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5,195.7% in the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,943,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869,164 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,700,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,984,000 after buying an additional 88,948 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 853,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 631,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 613,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,308,000 after acquiring an additional 55,789 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DFNM stock opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.88. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.24 and a 52-week high of $48.67.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

