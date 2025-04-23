Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New $755,000 Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 640.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Affirm by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Affirm presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.74.

In other news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,986,000. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,282.66. The trade was a 6.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,246. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFRM opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.42 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $82.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

