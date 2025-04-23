Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,011 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEM. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 859.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 176.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 407 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 412 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM opened at $121.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.87. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $126.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The mining company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.44). Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 10.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

