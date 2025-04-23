Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in National Grid by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,462,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,185,000 after purchasing an additional 473,172 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,496,000 after buying an additional 68,587 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,324,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,441,000 after acquiring an additional 25,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in National Grid by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 537,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,925,000 after acquiring an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NGG opened at $74.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.87. The company has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.58. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $74.82.

NGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded National Grid from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

