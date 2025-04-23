Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 3,155 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,643 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 98,598 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,441,000 after buying an additional 89,829 shares during the last quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $719,000. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 52,876 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 108,243 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 31,900 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,048,696.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,397,592. This represents a 23.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 7,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total value of $681,975.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,652,100.29. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,589 in the last 90 days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tapestry from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tapestry from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tapestry from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.26.

Tapestry Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE TPR opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $35.23 and a one year high of $90.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

