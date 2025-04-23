Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,563 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1,203.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance
BDJ opened at $7.99 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $9.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.61.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
