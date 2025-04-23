Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,699 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,948 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4,343.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,668,693 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,025,000 after buying an additional 1,631,141 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 192,971 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 81,497 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HIX opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

