Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,346 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 41,813 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.'s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1,100.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,003 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter worth $126,000.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of LEO opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $6.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.18.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

