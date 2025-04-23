Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 63.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,510 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DBMF. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 21,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DBMF opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $30.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.15.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.1789 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.