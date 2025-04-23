Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 15,977 Shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,977 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IQI opened at $9.14 on Wednesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.86 and a 52-week high of $10.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0631 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

