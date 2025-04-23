Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,759 Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 9,455 shares in the last quarter.

BME stock opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average is $39.27. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 1-year low of $34.18 and a 1-year high of $42.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

