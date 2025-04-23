Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 729 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Coupang alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Coupang by 11,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Coupang by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Coupang stock opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.09. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho raised Coupang to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Coupang and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on CPNG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $194,387.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,801.88. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $5,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,719,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,286,034.03. This represents a 12.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupang Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.