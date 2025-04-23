Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (BATS:XMPT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,044,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,206,000 after buying an additional 63,748 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 946,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,356,000 after acquiring an additional 43,903 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,595 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 89,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 44,603 shares during the period.

XMPT opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $19.73 and a one year high of $23.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The VanEck CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a fund-of-funds that tracks an index that provides exposure to US-listed muni-bond closed-end funds. XMPT was launched on Jul 12, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

