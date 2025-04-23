Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 148,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $31,442,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $974,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

WPC opened at $62.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.10. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $66.10.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.33%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

