Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 497,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,611,000 after acquiring an additional 193,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Sunoco in the fourth quarter worth about $17,739,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 34,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Sunoco by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 70,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $526,000. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco stock opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.69.

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.73). Sunoco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. Research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.8865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is presently 53.64%.

SUN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Sunoco from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

