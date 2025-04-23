Rogco LP Sells 688 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rogco LP cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.1% of Rogco LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Rogco LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Drystone LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 252.3% in the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. China Renaissance started coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,072,269.86. This trade represents a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Apple Stock Up 3.4 %
Apple stock opened at $199.74 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.92 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.87%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
