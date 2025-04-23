Roth Capital Weighs in on Snap-on’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:SNA)

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Snap-on in a report issued on Monday, April 21st. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.97. The consensus estimate for Snap-on’s current full-year earnings is $19.79 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q4 2026 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 19.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on from $349.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Snap-on

Snap-on Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $301.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.06 and a 200 day moving average of $338.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Snap-on has a 1-year low of $252.98 and a 1-year high of $373.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 44.82%.

Insider Activity

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 6,451 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.81, for a total transaction of $2,179,212.31. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,817.17. The trade was a 96.17 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total value of $7,611,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,221,278.24. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,011 shares of company stock valued at $12,116,859. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

(Get Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.