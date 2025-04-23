Royal Bank of Canada Has Lowered Expectations for West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Stock Price

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $99.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $74.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.20 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.13. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $69.48 and a 1 year high of $102.40.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -609.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Fraser Timber

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFG. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 7,588.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in West Fraser Timber by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

