Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.90% from the company’s current price.

APLS has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $17.37 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.02 and a one year high of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $212.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.11%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $139,781.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 138,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,123. This represents a 3.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 2,824 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $83,364.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,271,316.40. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,005 shares of company stock valued at $299,037. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 255,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 39,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,810,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after buying an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Exome Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 53,467 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,884,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,036,000 after acquiring an additional 735,160 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

