Royal Bank of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Stock Price

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.93. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $32.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. The firm had revenue of $260.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

