Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for ADT (NYSE:ADT)

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the security and automation business’ stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

ADT stock opened at $7.87 on Monday. ADT has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 1st quarter valued at $2,216,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ADT by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 152,635 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 21,797 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ADT by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 883,982 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 311,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ADT by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 212,728 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 102,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

