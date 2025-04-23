Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,663 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKD. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 13,494 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKD. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $8.12.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 65.92% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $780.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

