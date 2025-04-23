Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 1,220.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,663 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIM. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Latham Group by 75.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Latham Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after buying an additional 40,764 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Latham Group by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Latham Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after acquiring an additional 20,209 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Latham Group in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.66.

Latham Group Stock Up 4.7 %

SWIM stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $571.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.54. Latham Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41.

Insider Transactions at Latham Group

In other news, major shareholder Wc Partners Executive Iv, L.P. sold 105,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $688,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,629.72. The trade was a 24.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile



Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

Further Reading

