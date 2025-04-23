Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 3,383 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HONE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,593,000 after buying an additional 75,328 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 356,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 286,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 95,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of HONE opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The firm has a market cap of $431.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.76.

HarborOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 8.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

