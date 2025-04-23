Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 9,102 Shares of Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Veris Residential, Inc. (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,102 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Veris Residential were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Veris Residential by 56.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 320,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 115,713 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veris Residential by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,743,000 after purchasing an additional 21,133 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Veris Residential by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,102,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,557,000 after purchasing an additional 219,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Veris Residential by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VRE. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Veris Residential in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Veris Residential from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:VRE opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. Veris Residential, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.61, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Veris Residential had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $68.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that Veris Residential, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -133.33%.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

