Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,333 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yext were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Yext alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yext by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 188,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Yext by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Yext by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 59,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yext by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target (down previously from $10.50) on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th.

Yext Stock Up 1.3 %

YEXT opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.76 million, a P/E ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.29 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $113.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.77 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Yext Profile

(Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.