Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,090 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of HBT Financial by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in HBT Financial by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in HBT Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HBT. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group started coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other news, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 8,000 shares of HBT Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $198,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,508,140. This trade represents a 4.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 22,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,048.75. This represents a 30.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,900 shares of company stock worth $969,500. 59.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBT opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.62.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.99%. The firm had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

